Police: Titusville man arrested for using duct tape to tie up elderly neighbor, rob him

Police say a Titusville man used duct tape to tie up his elderly neighbor and steal from him.

The 75-year-old man was able to free his hands and call 911 after the attack.

"He just beat me up. Threw me to the floor," the victim told a dispatcher.

Titusville police say it all started Sunday when 38-year-old Timothy Hill knocked on his elderly neighbor’s door asking for some money.

"When this elderly neighbor refused to give him money, the individual forced his way into the home, bound this elderly male with duct tape and stole several items, including his car," said Titusville Police Sgt. Timothy Werring.

The victim told police he thought he may be killed and begged for his life.

Officers say Hill left the man tied up and took off in his car.

After investigators interviewed the victim, a large search ensued. Police tracked down Hill on Wednesday.

"It was our top priority when this case came out. It’s as serious as it gets as far as we’re concerned," Werring said. "We’re lucky that the elderly gentleman wasn’t hurt severely and the suspect is now in custody."

Court documents indicate Hill is dealing with a drug problem. He’s in jail and facing several charges, including robbery and battery on an elderly person.