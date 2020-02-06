Police: Titusville K-9 tracks down violent carjacking suspect

article

Way to go, K-9 Draco!

The Titusville Police Department is giving lots of praise to one of their trusty K-9's after they say he tracked down a suspect following a violent carjacking.

Brian Demond Farmer, 35, was arrested on Wednesday. According to police, they responded to a report of shots fired near the 1500 block of Elizabeth Avenue.

While investigating, they say Farmer battered a victim, threatened him with a firearm, fired a gunshot into the air and took off in the victim's car.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

As authorities set up a perimeter, within minutes police say K-9 Draco and officers were able to track down Farmer. He was immediately taken into custody.

Farmer is facing charges of robbery with a firearm carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in public. He's currently being held in the Brevard County Jail on no bond.