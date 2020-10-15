Police: Suspects who shot 3, killing 1 at Melbourne restaurant wanted

Melbourne Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt.

Officers responded to Lizzy's Restaurant on East University Boulevard around 12:32 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found three people shot. All three were taken to the hospital, where one later died from their injuries.

Police are describing the suspects as two men, both wearing masks. They were last seen leaving in a dark-colored SUV.

If you have information that could be helpful to Melbourne Police, you're asked to call 321-608-6731.

