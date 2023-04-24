Police: Suspects at large after man found shot, killed inside Titusville home

Titusville police said a man was found shot and killed inside a home early Monday morning.

Police responded to a home on Palmetto Street around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. Inside, police found an adult man with apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Police said the suspect or suspects are not in custody and remain at large, but said they believed the suspect and victim knew each other. Police have not released details about the possible suspects, including descriptions.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.