Police: Suspect in Embry-Riddle shooting plot accused of sexual assault against female student

John Hagins, 19, is staying behind bars for now. A Volusia County judge ordered him to be held without bond at his first appearance on Friday.

Hagins said nothing as the judge read out the charges.

"The charges are written threats to kill or do bodily injury, committing a first-degree felony in furtherance of terrorism and attempted first-degree murder. I'm gonna find probable cause as to all three charges at this time," the judge said.

A handful of Hagins' relatives and supporters showed up for the first appearance. Afterward, they decided not to speak with us.

"On the advice of our attorney, we're not speaking. Thank you very much," one said.

Police released more information on Hagins' alleged plot to shoot up Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. This included photos he posted on social media of the rifle he bought, with the words: "This looks special."

They also released the arrest report revealing a downward spiral in the teen's life. It states how he was accused of "sexual assault on a female at an Embry-Riddle party last year. During that investigation, Hagins' grades began slipping to the point of him failing and he all of a sudden stopped flying."

It goes on to state how he started talking about buying a gun to shoot up the school and how "he recently sold his truck, which he seemed to have ambitions about fixing up. The money from that truck was used to purchase the gun."

Daytona Beach police said investigators are looking into the sexual assault allegations.

Hagins' next hearing is set for Wednesday.

Police Chief Jakari Young says he's glad Hagins' classmates recognized the warning signs.

"Most of these gunmen that carry out acts like this tell somebody for some reason. They want to brag. They want somebody to know."