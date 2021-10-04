Police: Suspect in custody after firing at Daytona Beach officers, fleeing into woods

A suspect has been taken into custody after the Daytona Beach Police Department said that he opened fire at deputies, sparking a shootout between officers and him, and then fled into the woods. After hours of surrounding the area, the suspect was taken into custody.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Daytona Beach Police Department told people to avoid the area of Piccadilly Drive and Jimmy Ann Drive.

"We are currently working an active scene in this area," they warned.

They later said that a school in the area, Westside Elementary School, will not open on Monday until law enforcement clears the area.

However, as of Monday at 7:50 a.m., police said a shooting suspect was taken into custody. All roads that were shut down will be open soon and Westside Elementary will open as well.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young spoke shortly after this update, revealing that an officer-involved shooting happened between a suspect, identified as Joseph Calvin Jaynes, and several officers. He said that Jaynes shot at the officers with a rifle. Shots were fired back, striking Jaynes in the leg.

Chief Young explained that it all started just after midnight. Officers were checking on a neighborhood where two roommates were having an argument. One of the roommates was arrested earlier but when they stopped by the house early Monday morning, the second roommate, Jaynes, opened fire on them and fled into the woods.

There was apparently a shootout between Jaynes and officers. Jaynes was wounded in the leg and hid in the woods for some time before calling 911. On the call, he was connected with law enforcement, his location was found, and he was taken into custody.

Jaynes is said to be at the hospital and being treated. He will eventually be transported to jail. Meanwhile, his other roommate is already in jail.

