Police: Student brought loaded gun onto campus of Orlando high school

article

A student at Orlando's Jones High School was arrested on Monday, accused of bringing a loaded handgun on campus.

A school resource officer said he received a tip from another student about the weapon. The officer was able to make contact with the suspect and conduct a search, during which time a loaded handgun was discovered, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old student is charged with possession of a weapon/firearm on school property and possession of a concealed weapon. He was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.