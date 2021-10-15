Police: Student accused of bringing loaded gun to Titusville football game

FOX 35 News is working to learn if a Brevard County student will appear in court for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to a high school football game.

It reportedly happened at Astronaut High School in Titusville on Thursday night.

Officers say they received a tip that the student might be armed. They tried to arrest him outside the school but said he ran for the football field.

Officers worked together to detain him.

"An officer off duty on his way home heard a description on the radio, was concerned about the potential for an incident and took it upon himself to drive around the area," officials said. "Eventually spotting him, the suspect ran toward the entrance of the football game. He alerted the SRO, who was able to tackle him and take him into custody and recover the firearm."

The school resource officer reportedly had to tase the 17-year-old. Police say the suspect is a student at the school.

He's charged with possession of a firearm and two counts of resisting an officer.

