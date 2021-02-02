Police seek tips from community about Ocoee triple shooting

article

Police are asking several Central Florida communities for tips as they continue to search for the suspects behind a triple fatal shooting in Ocoee.

The shooting happened on January 16th in the parking lot of an Aldi store on Colonial Drive around 3:30 a.m. Three male victims were shot, one of which died and the other two were hospitalized.

There have not been any arrests in this shooting so far.

A news conference on the triple shooting was held on Tuesday, February 2nd. The family of 22-year-old Jamy Blanc, one of the victims hospitalized, attended. They did not speak though. The family of the other hospitalized victim, 20-year-old Kerry Pierre, and the family of the deceased victim, 19-year-old Kens Fregiste, were not in attendance.

"We are here today to seek the community's help," a police lieutenant said during the update. "We have a lot of unanswered questions that the family has and we are urging the community to come forward with any information that they may have."

They are seeking tips from the Ocoee community, the surrounding Orlando-area, and Marion County, particularly the Ocala-area because the three victims were seen there the night of the shooting.

They also believe that a fourth person was with them traveling between Ocala and Ocoee.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS to remain anonymous.

