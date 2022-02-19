Police searching for missing teen from Ocoee

article

Police are searching for a runaway child from Ocoee.

Ocoee Police Department says that on Saturday morning,16-year-old Alexis Je'miah Amstrong left her house overnight and got into a dark-colored sedan, possibly a BMW.

They say Alexis was last seen wearing "candy-cane" striped pajama pants and a gray hoodie.

The teenager has black hair and brown eyes. She is about five feet with three inches and weighs 120 pounds.

Police also posted a reminder that it is a crime to provide aid to an unmarried minor who has run away from home without first contacting the minor's parents or guardian.

Anyone with information regarding Alexis's location is asked to contact Ocoee Police Department's Detective Hernandez at ehernandez@ocoee.org or 407-797-1695.