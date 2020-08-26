Police searching for man who allegedly spit on employees who asked him to follow COVID-19 procedures

article

The Sanford Police Department said that they are looking for a man who they say spit on two employees at a Central Florida Verizon store because they asked him to follow COVID-19 procedures.

They said that the incident occurred on August 17th at a Verizon Wireless store on Rinehart Road. He was with a female and employees requested that just one person enter the store at a time due to COVID-19 procedures.

The man reportedly became upset at this and began pacing in front of the store, threatening to fight the employees. He went on to spit on two employees and left.

MORE NEWS: Police: White Florida woman allegedly slaps Black child at amusement park, uses racial slur

Police ask that anyone with additional information, please contact the Sanford Police Department.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.