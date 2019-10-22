Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' Florida man accused of aggravated battery on pregnant woman
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Shores police need the public's help locating a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.
Officials are looking for 33-year-old Jeremy Brandon Riley. He's wanted on charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant person, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness, grand theft and cruelty to animals.
According to police, Riley may be driving a white Nissan truck with Florida license plate BMBJ51. The truck may also be pulling a black trailer with Florida license plate IUEQ84.
If you see Riley, authorities say do not approach him. Instead, call 911 or their non-emergency line at 386-248-1777.