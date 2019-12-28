Police searching for 15-year-old Florida teen missing since November

article

The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Briana Lopez.

They say Lopez was last seen on Nov. 4 in the area of SW 140 Place in Miami.

"She left her residence and has not returned," police said. "She may be in need of services."

MORE NEWS: 12-year-old Florida girl hit by car donates organs, saves 4 lives

Lopez is described as 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.