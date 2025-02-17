Police searching for armed robber in Leesburg, have you seen this man?

article

The Brief The Leesburg Police Department is looking for the man who allegedly shot and robbed someone Sunday night. Police have identified the suspect as 36-year-old Henry Demetria Darity. The victim is in stable condition.



The Leesburg Police Department is currently looking for the man who allegedly shot and robbed someone Sunday night.

What we know:

Around 8p.m. Sunday night, Leesburg Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Truitt Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 51-year-old victim, who had been shot in the upper body and robbed, according to the police report.

Officers provided first aid to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Henry Demetria Darity, fled the scene on foot.

An active arrest warrant for Darity is being issued for attempted homicide, armed robbery and armed trespassing.

The victim remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 .

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: