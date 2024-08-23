Police search for woman accused of aiding fugitive boyfriend after Leesburg murder

Authorities are searching for Kaili Dupuis, who is accused of helping her boyfriend, Alex Lopez, evade police after he allegedly killed a store clerk in Leesburg. Lopez's mother and sister have already been arrested on similar charges.

When police initially searched for Lopez, the community played a crucial role in identifying him. Now, Leesburg Police are hoping for the same assistance in locating Dupuis.

Lopez is accused of killing store clerk Raied Shihadeh during a robbery in May. Police have not disclosed the extent of Dupuis's involvement, but they did reveal that Lopez was found miles away in Kissimmee after being on the run for weeks.

MORE HEADLINES:

"It took us about 30 days or so to capture him," said Leesburg Police Sergeant Shannon Walsh. "We definitely want her to be held accountable like the rest of the family."

Lopez’s mother, Patricia Kinchens, and his sister, Breanna Lopez, were arrested on Thursday for their roles in aiding him. Breanna Lopez appeared in court on Friday, where a judge ordered her to be held without bond.

Dupuis, Kinchens, and Lopez are all charged with accessory after the fact of premeditated murder.

Shihadeh's widow expressed her disbelief that people allegedly helped the man accused of killing her husband. "Why would you allow it to happen to someone else's family? Why would you support your son in murder?" she asked.

Alex Lopez faces several charges, including premeditated murder.