Police: Search underway for suspect after 2 juveniles are shot

Police said that two juveniles were shot in Winter Garden early on Monday and a suspect has not yet been identified.

The Winter Garden Police Department said that officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of East Bay Street and 9th Street.

Upon arrival, they said that officers were told that two male juveniles had been shot and ran to a residence at Klondike Street and 9th Street. Fire rescue officials worked on the victims and transported them to the hospital.

Investigators are reportedly still working to determine what happened and identify any possible suspects.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective David Clarke at the Winter Garden Police Department at 407-636-3636 or CRIMELINE at 1-407-836-TIPS.

