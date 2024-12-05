Police search for missing Orlando girl Maliya Velazquez, 15

The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Maliya Velazquez, who is said to have a medical condition requiring urgent care.

Maliya was last seen Dec. 2 near the 4000 block of Dijon Drive. She was wearing a pink and white sweater with a white "Anti Love Crew" logo, ripped blue jeans, and black-and-white shoes. Authorities say she is known to frequent the Rosemont area.

Maliya Velazquez

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

