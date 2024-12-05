Police search for missing Orlando girl Maliya Velazquez, 15
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Maliya Velazquez, who is said to have a medical condition requiring urgent care.
Maliya was last seen Dec. 2 near the 4000 block of Dijon Drive. She was wearing a pink and white sweater with a white "Anti Love Crew" logo, ripped blue jeans, and black-and-white shoes. Authorities say she is known to frequent the Rosemont area.
Maliya Velazquez
MORE STORIES:
- Windermere man, 72, arrested for murder after confessing to killing his wife, police say
- Sister of man killed in alleged road rage incident in Orlando speaks exclusively with FOX 35
- Tyre Sampson's family awarded $310M in son's fall death from Orlando FreeFall ride
- UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect, unmasked in new photos, believed to have left message on bullet casings
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV