Police searching for Titusville bank robber on the run

Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Titusville Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a 911 call reporting a strong-arm robbery at the Chase Bank at 2700 South Washington Avenue around 1 p.m.

The suspect was described by witnesses as an adult white man in his 30s, five feet seven inches tall. The man was reportedly wearing glasses, a black Adidas baseball hat, and a gray two-toned long-sleeve shirt.

The man reportedly entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee, police said.

The suspect fled the bank with stolen cash before police arrived.

No one was injured in the incident.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800. You can also be eligible for an award of up to $5,000.