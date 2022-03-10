Police search for suspects in double shooting in Titusville

Titusville police are searching for suspects after a man and woman were shot at a home. Both victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This happened on 3rd Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say when they arrived at the home, they found the man and woman with gunshot wounds. Bullet holes riddled the home and cars in the driveway.

No suspect information has been released.

Titusville police are also investigating two other shootings just in the past week. Last Friday two men were shot at in a drive-by shooting in the area of Hopkins Avenue and Roosevelt Street. One was taken to the hospital with injuries.

On Sunday, police responded to reports of shots fired at an intersection of Tropic Street and Dummit Avenue where they found 45-year-old Johnell R. Neal with a gunshot wound. He did not survive.

Police say they are working leads and do not believe either shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Titusville Police Department or can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $5,000 reward by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

