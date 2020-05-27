Police search for sex offender who allegedly stole teen's undergarments, left bloody fingerprints

A mother in Orlando's College Park neighborhood says someone broke into her daughter’s bedroom and took something very personal.

Angelique Rena says someone recently broke into her home while she and her teenage daughter were out to dinner. When they returned home, the teen realized the thief had been in her bedroom

“I was shocked and horrified,” Renae says. “She was in a state of panic because she started noticing how many personal items were missing, including her bra and panty drawers had been completely emptied out.“

Renae believes the suspect jumped over a metal fence in her yard and went in through a backdoor, leaving bloody fingerprints all over her house.

“Hopping the fence and cutting his hand,” she explains.

Pictures show the bloody prints on her daughter’s bedroom furniture. While there was also cash in the drawers, Renae says the burglar left that behind but took her daughter’s undergarments.

“Its abundantly clear that he was targeting an underage minor. That’s the most frightening part, and I would never want this to happen to anybody else.”

Orlando police investigators say they identified the DNA of the bloody prints which they matched to 49-year-old Robert Ray Wright, a convicted sex offender.

“I don’t know if he’s done it to other neighbors here but he is a registered sex offender with multiple counts.”

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's website, Wright was convicted on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior out of Polk County.

Renae says Wright lives next door and has always been friendly to them. She says she never expected this, but she remembers a time when they came back from Christmas vacation.

“Asked our daughter why we didn’t let him know we were going to be away for Christmas, because he could have watched our house.”

Renae plans to get a security system and watch who they befriend in the future.

“You can never be too careful for sure.”

Police say Wright also took cell phones, tablets, and more than $600 in clothing from the home. He is wanted for burglary of a dwelling and theft.