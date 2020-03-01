Police search for missing and endangered 12-year-old Florida girl

article

The Cape Coral Police Department said that 12-year-old Alanna Karren Grunert is missing and endangered.

They said that Alanna was last seen on February 29 around 8:40 p.m. She was said to be wearing a green sweatshirt, black sweatpants that say 'love' on them, and pink Jordan shoes.

Alanna may be heading towards the north Fort Myers, Suncoast Estates area, police said.

They also said that Alanna has threatened self-harm.

If you have any information on the location of Alanna Karren Grunert, the Cape Coral Police Department asks that you contact them at 239-574-3223. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.capecops.com/tips or by texting your tip to 274637. Tips will also be accepted through the department's social media platforms or by calling 1-800-780-TIPS.

