Police search for man who followed people to UCF student housing, shot at them

The search is on for the person who police say followed a group of people from a bar to a University of Central Florida student housing building in downtown Orlando and shot at them.

UCF police say they think it all started at a popular bar near the main university's main campus. The man allegedly followed the victims from Knight Library on University Blvd. to the student housing area in downtown Orlando and started shooting.

Students inside their dorm rooms heard the shots go off outside of UnionWest Saturday night. The victims told UCF police they got into an argument with a man at the Knight Library. At one point they say the man threatened to shoot them before following them 15 miles from the bar to the UnionWest housing building where police say he fired three shots.

"We were just hanging out with some friends when I heard the gunshots. It went like ‘bang, bang, bang.’ And we’re like it’s either fireworks or a gunshot," said one victim.

UCF police say they believe this was a targeted attack and that there isn’t a threat to other students. Fortunately no one was injured.

So far, no description of a suspect has been released.

