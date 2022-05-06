Police search for man accused of entering Sanford home, attacking resident

article

Authorities in Sanford are searching for a man accused of entering a home in the middle of the night and attacking a resident.

Police say, around 3:15 a.m. on the morning of April 29, a man unlawfully entered the victim’s house on Elm Ave. After encountering the victim, the man "battered the victim," police said. He then fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 25 years old, standing just under 6 feet tall, with a thin/slender build. He has blue eyes, straight but decayed teeth, and scruffy facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was said to have "shaggy" brown hair. He was last seen wearing a plain gray colored t-shirt, blue jean pants, and sneakers.

It is believed the subject may suffer from drug addiction.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of this individual please contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).