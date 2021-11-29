Police search for killer in Orlando drive-by shooting

December 13 will mark two years since Janet Porras lost her beloved 25-year-old daughter, Carola Luciano.

"That was not her moment, not her turn, a light was taken for no reason," Janet Porras said.

Right around 2:30 a.m. on December 13, 2019, a pick-up truck pulled up to the car Carola’s boyfriend was driving.

A passenger started opening fire, shooting into the car multiple times.

It happened at the corner of Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road in Orlando.

Detective Michael Fields, of the Orlando Police Department, said he believes David Zanone was the target.

He was partially paralyzed. Another passenger was hurt, but Carola was killed.

"I’m not sure why David was targeted. I have my suspicions," said Det. Fields. "I think David leads a different life than most of us. He’s not a criminal, but he hangs out with criminals."

While it happened at such a busy intersection, with dozens of witnesses, police still have no suspects and no arrests.

"I always think what she would do? What she would say? When she’s going to call?" Janet said. "I always think she’s going to walk through the door."

The holidays are especially tough for Carola’s family. Days before she was killed, Carola picked out her tree, ready to put it up with her mother.

"When we got to her apartment, all the Christmas tree ornaments, everything, was just waiting for that moment we were going to have together," Porras said.

Now this holiday season, Porras vows to keep looking for justice.

Police hope the newly-released video will help lead to more tips, more information and ultimately an arrest.

Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

You can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crimeline website.

