Florida jewelry store owner shares warning after thieves target his business

Police said this is the time of year when more break-ins occur. That's why a St. Cloud store owner is warning others to be on alert after thieves tried breaking into his place.

Officers said other stores have been hit around Central Florida as well.

"I just want to let people know that own retail shops – look for the signals, that they’ll pull your power, they’ll wait it out." Store owner Dave Askew warns other business owners to be on alert after thieves tried breaking into his store in downtown St. Cloud over the weekend.

Police released video of the suspect's vehicle driving off after trying to get inside the store by pulling the power.

"OUC says the meter was pulled and messed with and put back in. They tried to break in the side door and then another door," Askew said. "Fortunately they weren’t able to gain access to the premises. Due to a barricade that the owner of the property had installed."

St Cloud Police Sgt. Wayne Souza said Askew’s store isn’t the only one that was targeted.

"There have been a number of recent, like burglaries in the Central Florida area and I know our detectives are working with other agencies to try and establish some links."

While he wouldn't say which stores were targeted, he describes what the suspects look like, "Three males, appeared to be white, all dressed in dark clothing, all wearing masks." He said the suspect's newer model vehicle has LED lights and large rims.

Askew hopes by alerting everyone, the thieves will be caught. "I talk to local jewelers here, we talk back and forth, we really know what’s going on and that’s important," Askew said.

He is reminding owners to check the batteries on their security systems. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.