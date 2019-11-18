Police say 4 missing girls Port Orange girls have been located

article

Port Orange Police say four missing children have been located.

Earlier, the agency reported that Heaven Akins, Destiny Thompson, Mandie Jefferson, and Katrina Carroll were last seen at Spruce Creek High School on November 13 and believed to have left the area voluntarily, possibly headed to Orlando.

The agency posted on its Facebook page the girls have been located. No other details were immediately released.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.