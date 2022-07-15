Search underway for man wanted in connection to alleged road rage shooting

Authorities in Volusia County are searching for a man said to be wanted in an alleged road rage incident that is being investigated in Edgewater.

James W. Seiler is accused of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm for an incident that occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, there was a report of two drivers pulling over and shooting at each other after a possible road rage incident.

"This is active right now, and we’ll have more info as it develops," Andrew Gant with the sheriff's office told FOX 35 News.

Seiler is believed to be traveling in a silver Toyota Tundra with temporary license plate DEY8579 and may be accompanied by a woman. Authorities advise that Seiler and the woman are armed with a firearm and should not be approached.

A silver truck with what appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield was spotted by a FOX 35 photographer.

Edgewater police were on the scene speaking with people.

This is the second shooting in as many days on Central Florida roadways. On Thursday afternoon, police say a man was shot at multiple times while driving on State Road 408 near downtown Orlando. The victim ended up leaving the freeway and crashing into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.