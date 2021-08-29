NYPD: No shots fired in Times Square

The NYPD says that no shots were fired in Times Square Sunday evening after earlier reports of gunshots send crowds scrambling for cover at the popular tourist attraction.

In a tweet, the NYPD said that no shots had been fired in the area of West 46th Street and 7th Avenue.

"Initial investigation has showed no shots were fired," the NYPD's Manhattan South Precinct said in a tweet later Sunday evening. "A dispute between two individuals resulted in overturning of a planter and a police barricade. One individual has been arrested. Pedestrian and vehicular traffic has resumed."

The initial call of shots fired had come in at around 5:30 p.m.

Earlier this year, in June, a Marine visiting the city was struck in the back by a stray bullet and injured. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, surrendered to police a few days later.

That came after Farrakhan Muhammad allegedly opened fire in Times Square in May, injuring three people including a 4-year-old girl. Muhammad was captured by police in Florida and extradited to New York, where he is facing multiple charges.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had promised to dramatically boost the number of police officers in Times Square after the shooting in June.

