Police: Person of interest wanted in suspicious death of 3-year-old Florida boy

The West Melbourne Police Department said that they are requesting the public's help in their investigation into the suspicious death of a 3-year-old boy.

They said that Jameson Nance was found dead on June 11th. 25-year-old Joshua Andrew Manns is a person of interest in the young child's death. He left the West Melbourne residence the child was found at just prior to law enforcement's arrival and has eluded them since.

Manns was reportedly spotted recently at the intersection of Apopka-Vineland Road and Colonial Drive in Orange County. He has also been spotted in the Silverstar Road and N. Hiawassee Road area, in addition to the South John Young Parkway corridor.

Manns currently has an active warrant for his arrest on a Child Neglect with Great Bodily Harm charge. More charges are pending, police said.

He is described to be 25-years-old, 6'6" tall, and about 200 pounds. He has brown hair that could possibly be pulled back into a bun. He usually wears glasses as well.

If you see Manns, call 911 immediately. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call the West Melbourne Police Department at 321-723-9673. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

