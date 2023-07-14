FCW: Burmese python with 111 eggs found in Florida, setting new state record

Over 100 eggs from an invasive python nest were removed from the Florida Everglades this week, as seen in a shocking Facebook post from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The photo shows 111 Burmese python eggs that were removed by a FWC contractor. The agency said this is a record-breaking nest.

The removal of the python and its eggs help to prevent negative impact to Florida's native wildlife, FWC said. This species of python negatively impacts the Everglades ecosystem by preying upon and competing with native wildlife.

These snakes and other non-native reptiles "can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission, as well as on 32 Commission-managed lands year-round," FWC said, adding that no permits or hunting licenses are needed.