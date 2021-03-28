Police: Missing Florida teen could be with older man, may visit campgrounds

article

Police say they are searching for a missing Florida teen who could be with an older man.

The Winter Haven Police Department said that 17-year-old Jesse Crabbe left her home on Chandler Drive to possibly be with 51-year-old Brian Demorest.

They said that if the two of them are together, they may show up at nearby campgrounds.

"Crabbe's family and authorities are desperate to find her and ask the public to call if anyone has seen her or knows where she may be," police added.

Those with information about either Crabbe or Demorest are asked to contact Detective Esteve at 863-401-2256. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

