Police: Manhunt underway after Orlando shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A manhunt is underway after a shooting in Orlando left one person dead and another person injured, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said that shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, units responded to a shooting at the Elks Lodge on Primrose Drive.

An adult male was reportedly located dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Another person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said that the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

