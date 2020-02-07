Police: Man wanted for attempted murder in Las Vegas arrested in Kissimmee

article

Kissimmee police say officers arrested an attempted murder suspect wanted in Las Vegas.

Investigators say Fernando Corbin, 58, is accused of stabbing his then-girlfriend and male roommate over five years ago.

Photo provided by North Las Vegas Police Department.

On Thursday, Kissimmee police officers saw a man matching Corbin's description at a Home Depot on West Vine Street.

Days before on Monday, Kissimmee police officers say they were contacted by the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) about an attempted murder suspect who was possibly in the Kissimmee area.

Officials say when they confronted Corbin, he initially gave police a partial name and reversed his social security numbers to fool investigators.

Kissimmee police say they contacted NLVPD and were able to identify Corbin by his tattoos.