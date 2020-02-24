Police: Man walking dog shot during Daytona Beach robbery attempt, suspect steals dog

article

Daytona Beach Police say 23-year-old Dwayne Foster shot a man walking his dog during a robbery attempt and took the man's pit bull.

The dog owner told Daytona Beach Police that he was walking his pit bull near the 800 block of Segrave Ave. According to police, the man walked past Foster, who was standing in front of a home Sunday around 3 p.m. The dog owner said that Foster had a firearm in his hand and asked him to empty his pockets and get on the ground. Police say the victim refused and Foster shot the victim in the leg.

According to police, the victim let go of his dog's leash and ran away. He flagged down an officer nearby and led the officer to Foster. When the officer found Foster, he had the man's dog in his right hand and had the gun in his left hand. The officer told him to drop the weapon, he released the victim's dog and dropped the gun.

According to court records, Foster had just been released from jail on February 18, 2020, after being charged with fleeing police and possession of cocaine.

Foster appeared in court Monday afternoon. He's being held without bond.

