Florida teacher's aide arrested after sending explicit photos to student, deputies say

A teacher's aide in Titusville has been arrested after sending explicit photos to a student, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office reported.

They said that an arrest was issued after an investigation by Titusville detectives revealed that 27-year-old Lindsey Noele Thorson sent explicit images to a 16-year-old student at Fieldston Preparatory School on Columbia Boulevard.

She ended up turning herself in on Friday for Transmission of Materials Harmful to Minors and Tampering with Evidence.

