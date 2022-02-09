Police: Man shot confronting suspects breaking into car at Altamonte Springs apartment complex

article

A man was shot twice after he confronted people he caught breaking into his car at an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs, police said Wednesday.

This happened at The Edge at Lake Lotus Apartments.

According to the Altamonte Springs Police Department, around 5:20 a.m., the victim said he received an alert from his security camera of someone outside by the front of the building.

"When he checked the camera, he observed the subjects breaking into his vehicle. The victim confronted the suspects and a physical altercation ensued. During the struggle, the victim sustained two gunshot wounds."

One of the suspects received multiple lacerations.

Police say the victim and suspect had non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital.



"Currently, all three suspects involved are detained and are being interviewed by detectives."



The investigation is ongoing.

