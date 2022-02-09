Driver smashes into child on bike in Ocoee hit-and-run, police say

article

Ocoee police are looking for the driver who was caught on camera hitting a child on a bike and leaving the scene.

Police say it happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. at Wurst Road and Adair Street.

Video from a Ring camera shows the kid crossing the street when the car slams into the child. The driver kept going, police said.

Witnesses nearby are seen helping the child after the incident.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Detectives say the vehicle is a mid-2000's Blue Toyota Corolla with a faded roof and could possibly have damage to the right front passenger side.

A witness reportedly told police that the driver could possibly be a young male. The child was not injured.

MORE NEWS: Smithsonian wants your family photos from Disney World for exhibit: How to submit

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Duane Hunt at 407-554-7216.

Watch FOX 35 News for more details. Click here for the latest Florida news, Orlando stories and local headlines.