Police: Man attacked another man with pole, knife over alleged stolen bottle of cologne

A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly attacked another man with a metal bar and stabbed with him a knife over an alleged stolen bottle of cologne, according to Orlando police and online court records.

Police said a man was found with several stab wounds to his arm, chest, and leg on Nov. 25, 2022, in the 600 block of Ossie Street in Orlando. OPD's Crime Center was able to find surveillance video that allegedly showed the man, later identified as Gary K. Gangloff, attacking the other man with a metal pole and a knife.

Gangloff was later arrested and booked into jail under suspicion of attempted murder with a weapon.

According to Orlando police, Gangloff reportedly told investigators that the victim stole his cologne and that he had warned the man that he would be attacked if it was not returned.

Police said Gangoff has spent 30 years in prison and was most recently released in May 2022.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections website, Gangoff has had five stints in prison, most recently from 2016 to May 2022 for burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft, and criminal mischief.