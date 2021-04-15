Police: Man arrested for arson, attempted homicide at Winter Springs apartment complex

Winter Springs Police have arrested a man they believe started a fire at a Seminole County apartment complex. He is also accused of attempted homicide.

Police say they arrested Justin Michael Lorrison on Thursday. According to investigators, they received a call from a victim who was bleeding heavily and said there was smoke in the apartment. The fire ended up spreading to other units.

Police say Lorrison was responsible for injury to the victim and for starting the fire. They say he fled in the victim's van. When police tried to stop him, they say he continued to drive. He was eventually stopped in Oviedo using a tire deflation device and was arrested.

The Seminole County Fire Department said 15 people are displaced and a dog is dead after a two-alarm fire early Thursday morning at Seville on the Green apartment complex in Winter Springs.

Fire Department Spokesperson Sharon Gregory said one family had to escape their apartment after calling 911.

"The occupants were trapped, could not make it out the front due to the fire and had to escape through the rear window in the back on the second floor."

Firefighters also had to rescue people from inside the building. Gregory said 12 units were evacuated.

"Upon arrival, our units found heavy smoke and flames visible from a lower level apartment and people were evacuating," Gregory said. "Our units, upon arrival, immediately started their fire attack, were able to keep the fire contained to the first floor unit with a little extension to the second."

The Red Cross said it is helping people who were displaced by the fire.

