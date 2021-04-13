WATCH: Fireball lights up night sky in Florida

What appeared to be a fireball streaked across the sky in Florida on Monday night, stunning viewers.

Social media users posted videos showing the bright fireball across Florida and the Bahamas.

According to experts, the fireball could be the asteroid "2021 GW4" that was expected to skim past Earth within about 12,000 miles this week.

The fireball was spotted around 10:16 p.m.

According to WTSP, it looks like it was about 40 miles off Jupiter Beach.