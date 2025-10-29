Police looking for driver they say hit, killed 70-year-old Melbourne bicyclist

The Brief A 70-year-old Melbourne bicyclist was hit and killed by a car, Wednesday. The driver, reportedly driving erratically, hit the bicyclist and drove away, Melbourne Police said. Police are looking for information to locate the driver.



A Melbourne bicyclist died after he was hit by a car in Brevard County, Melbourne Police said. Investigators are now looking for information about the driver they say hit him.

What we know:

The Melbourne Police Department is investigating the death of 70-year-old James Griffin, of Melbourne, who suffered significant injuries after he was hit by a car around 5:30 a.m., Oct. 29.

Officers responded to the intersection of Eau Gallie Boulevard and Highland Avenue finding that the driver who hit the cyclist was no longer there, the department said.

Investigators said Griffin was traveling west on Eau Gallie Boulevard in the bike lane when a light-colored car turned west onto Eau Gallie Boulevard from Pineapple Avenue.

According to witnesses, the driver was driving erratically – swerving and squealing tires before the crash, police said. The driver hit Griffin and continued driving west on Eau Gallie Boulevard without stopping, authorities said.

Griffin was transported to the hospital where he later died, Melbourne Police said.

Investigators gathered information from security cameras. Several vehicles and pedestrians were also in the area at the time of the crash, officials said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information concerning this crash is asked to contact Melbourne Police's Traffic Enforcement Unit at (321) 616-6087.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a light colored car.

Tips can also be placed anonymously to Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or an www.crimeline.org.

What's next:

This crash remains under investigation.