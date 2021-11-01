Police investigating potential shooting near Lake Eola in Orlando

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting near Lake Eola.

The incident reportedly happened Sunday night on E. Robinson Street near Lake Eola.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón spoke briefly about the incident on Monday during a news conference about several shootings over the weekend.

He explained that a 13-year-old, 17-year-old, and 25-year-old were involved in the incident.

None of the victims were seriously hurt though, Chief Rolón confirmed.

This story is developing, check back for updates.