Man critically hurt in shooting in downtown Orlando neighborhood: officials

A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in a downtown Orlando neighborhood Wednesday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on West Anderson Street near Westmoreland Drive in the city's Parramore area.

No other details were immediately released.

FOX 35 News counted at least a dozen Orlando police cruisers at the scene as detectives investigate.

We're working to learn what led to the shooting and whether a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.