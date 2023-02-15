Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by Lynx bus in Orlando, police say

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a Lynx bus early Wednesday morning, Orlando police said.

This happened at E. Princeton Street and N. Orange Avenue off I-4 near AdventHealth Hospital just before 6 a.m. Yellow crime scene tape is blocking off a section of the area.

According to police, the man was hit by the bus while stepping off the sidewalk. That person is in critical condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

One lane on N. Orange Avenue is shut down while police investigate.

