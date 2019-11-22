Police investigating after woman forced into car, raped in DeLand

article

DeLand Police are investigating after a woman said she was raped Thursday night.

According to police, at about 8:06 p.m. a female victim called 911 claiming she had been abducted and sexually battered.

"DeLand Police responded to the victim’s location and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," police said in a news release.

The victim said she was walking in the area of Parsons and Beresford Avenue when a Hispanic male forced her into a black Ford Mustang. The victim told police she was taken to a secluded area in DeLand where she was then sexually battered and suffered injuries during the attack.

The woman described her attacker as a tall, slim build Hispanic male with a full head of dark black hair, scruffy facial hair and a thick accent.

The investigation is ongoing.