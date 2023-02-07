Body found in retention pond near Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in downtown Orlando early Tuesday morning.
Several Orlando police officers responded to the scene in the 1100 block of W. Pine Street near Exploria Stadium.
First responders were originally called out for a water rescue. The area being investigated is closed off with crime scene tape.
