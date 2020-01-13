Police investigate reports of shots fired in Orlando neighborhood

article

Police in Orlando are investigating after responding to several reports of shots being fired on Sunday.

The Orlando Police Department said that on Sunday night, officers responded to 3263 Little Sound Drive in reference to property damage. Several reports of gunshots were reported and two vehicles were seen chasing each other throughout the neighborhood.

Upon arrival, police said that they found shell casings and bullet holes. Additional property damage was reported by other neighbors later.

They said that no persons were injured or shot.