Police investigate double murder-suicide at Melbourne home

Police said that three people are dead after a double murder-suicide at a Melbourne home.

The Melbourne Police Department said that they received several calls from residences on and near Forest Run Drive on Wednesday morning. They indicated gunshots were heard from a home.

They said that once on scene, three adults were found with gunshot wounds. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene and a third was taken to the hospital, where the person succumbed to injuries received during the incident.

The home was reportedly occupied by a single-family consisting of three generations. The incident was isolated to the home and police said that one family member took the lives of two others and then committed suicide before officers arrived.

Police later said that it was Stephen Hewson who killed his daughter, Nicole MIller, and his adult grandson, Zerric Miller, before committing suicide.

