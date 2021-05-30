Police investigate 2 separate Lake County shootings

Officers in Lake County are investigating two separate shootings.

The first is in Clermont off Minnehaha Avenue. Police said that a woman shot a man. The woman is still on the loose and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, in Mount Dora, a man was reportedly shot multiple times and flown to Orlando Regional Medical center. Police said that Reggie DeBose is the gunman. If you see him, call 911 as he is armed and dangerous.

