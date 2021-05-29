Mount Dora police search for attempted murder suspect

article

Mount Dora police are looking for an attempted murder suspect.

Police posted a bulletin looking for Ronald "Reggie" Debose.

Police say he's accused of shooting a man in the area of Grant Avenue and Orange Street in Mount Dora on Friday.

Investigators say the victim was shot multiple times and airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center for care.

Officers say there is an active warrant out for Debose's arrest and that he is believed to be armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.